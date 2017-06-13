J.Crew Is Closing About 20 Stores, Scaling Back Catalogs

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Under its recently named new CEO Jim Brett, J.Crew is making some changes. Cosmopolitan reports that on a conference call yesterday, the retailer said it plans to close about 20 stores. And its famous catalog — the one you may well have thumbed through in college, making note of the creative color names — is also changing. While it’s not going anywhere, the Style Guide, as they call it, will be reinvented, with fewer pages, and more money going to digital initiatives, according to Racked.



It’s one of several changes for the brand in recent months. Longtime CEO Mickey Drexler stepped down to become chairman last week, and Brett has taken over. In April, longtime chief design officer and de facto face of the brand Jenna Lyons announced that she would be stepping down from the position. (Though she’s staying on through the end of the year in a creative advisor role.)

