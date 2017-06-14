The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

Jaden Smith’s New Music Video Proves That He Should Be Our Next Batman

Step aside, Ben Affleck.

24 mins ago

Rapper Tasha the Amazon Will Turn Your House Party Into a Riot

The Toronto rapper takes no prisoners and takes no naps.

1:59 p.m.

Bill Cosby Yelled Out the Fat Albert Phrase ‘Hey, Hey, Hey’ As He Left Court

What?

1:58 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Hanging Out in L.A. Amid Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

He told the paparazzi, “Love you all, thank you for the support.”

1:30 p.m.

7 Plus-Size Swimsuits for Living Your Best Life This Summer

Including one in bright yellow, some great patterns, and even a bikini.

1:24 p.m.

Here’s Why One Cosby Show Actress Says She’s Standing by Bill Cosby

Keshia Knight Pulliam was adamant that she does not condone sexual assault.

1:18 p.m.

Reality Steve on Bachelor in Paradise’s Future: ‘I Think It’s Done’

The eponymous creator of infamous Bachelor spoiler site Reality Steve says he thinks the show is doomed.

1:16 p.m.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Weighs In on Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

“There are situations that happen that they need to get something out of, but it’s never a forced situation.”

1:14 p.m.

How Sex Is Orchestrated on Reality Shows Like Bachelor in Paradise

A Reality-TV producer explains.

12:47 p.m.

Teens Survive 3 Days of Being Lost in an Actual Maze of Bones

The teens were rescued from the Paris Catacombs on Wednesday morning.

12:29 p.m.

Wonder Woman Screening Gift Bags Include Diet Pills and Cleaning Supplies

Attendees were not pleased.

12:24 p.m.

Estée Lauder’s ‘Edit’ Is Coming to an End

“It” girls Kendall Jenner and Irene Kim couldn’t save it.

12:18 p.m.

Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad With Impeccable Taste

Including Acne Studios jeans, Balenciaga sneakers, and more.

12:09 p.m.

Ivanka Trump and Marco Rubio Are Reportedly Working Together on Paid Leave

Rubio’s involvement could make Ivanka’s plan more palatable to Republicans.

11:55 a.m.

9 Female Chefs on the Female Chefs Who Inspire Them

In this month’s Women on Women, we ask female chefs to talk about the women they look up to.

11:32 a.m.

Remembering Rock Icon Anita Pallenberg, Who Dressed the Rolling Stones

The 73-year-old actress, model, and Rolling Stones muse died Tuesday.

10:55 a.m.

Here’s the Cute Story of How Amal and George Clooney Met

George’s parents were there when it happened.

10:50 a.m.

Katy Perry Explains the ‘Strange Race to Be the Most Woke’

If it is indeed a race, she’s falling behind.

10:06 a.m.

Here’s What Was Really Going on in Those Pics of Bella Thorne and Scott Disick

“Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob.”

9:56 a.m.

Watch Sofia Coppola’s Hilarious Imagining of Girls Gone Wild in the 1860s

Make this full-length, please.