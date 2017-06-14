Jaden Smith’s New Music Video Proves That He Should Be Our Next Batman

Jaden Smith — vampire, prophet, boxed water magnate — is now adding caped crusader to his eclectic resume. In a new music video for his song “Batman” (which is basically just Future’s ‘Jumpman’ with more cape-dancing), Smith, who famously wore a Batman suit to Kimye’s wedding, plays a turnt up version of Bruce Wayne, cruising around LA in a white bat-suit and getting into fights with other superheroes on Hollywood Boulevard. In just four and a half minutes, he demonstrates more onscreen presence than Ben Affleck did in the entirety of Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Consider this our official petition to put Jaden in Justice League.