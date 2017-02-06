Jamie Oliver Dared to Mansplain Herbs in Oprah’s Instagram Comments

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/oprah

Oprah is a wise woman who knows a great many things, but even she has her blind spots — specifically, it seems, when it comes to naming herbs. After Oprah posted an Instagram of herself delighting over a big basket of dill, her commenters were quick to point out that the herb in question actually appeared to be fennel.

One person who decided to chime in? “Naked Chef” and avowed hater of urban gardens Jamie Oliver.

I'm living for this drama pic.twitter.com/jbwjRJI2ki — Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) June 2, 2017

Still, I’m afraid we’re going to have to side with Oprah on this one. Mixing up your herbs? A mistake. Mansplaining herbs to Lady O on her own Instagram? A travesty.