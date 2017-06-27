The Latest on the Cut

Synead’s ‘Tropicao’ Will Make You Close Your Eyes and Dream of Vacation

If you don’t dance, you do now.

5 mins ago

Here’s How Jennifer Lawrence Reacted When a Rude Photographer Touched Her Dog

“Don’t touch my dog, you f*cking loser.”

20 mins ago

How to Be Heard When Talking to a Chronic Interrupter

What to do when “just keep talking” is daunting advice.

4:31 p.m.

What Does Your Favorite Celebrity Baby Say About You?

We gauge how much you want a baby of your own.

4:30 p.m.

See Landon Nordeman’s Surreal Spin on the Fashion Week Fun House

The photographer’s first fashion-focused solo show is on view now in New York.

4:07 p.m.

Here’s Why Texas Abortion Clinics Are Still Struggling to Reopen

A year after a groundbreaking Supreme Court ruling in their favor, only 3 of 24 clinics have reopened.

3:45 p.m.

Can You Spot Mitch McConnell and His Bad Suit in This Photo?

Mitch McConnell’s suit has a preexisting condition: It’s ugly.

3:16 p.m.

Donald Trump Has Fake Time Magazine Covers Hanging Up at Some of His Golf Clubs

Literal fake news at Trump’s golf clubs.

3:05 p.m.

Prada’s New Jewelry Collection Was Inspired by Ancient Talismans

It’s up to the wearer to imbue the pieces with meaning.

2:45 p.m.

Here Are All the Books Hillary Clinton Has Time to Read Now

Let’s just say she’s had some free time on her hands.

2:38 p.m.

Please Nominate The Leftovers for Every Emmy So We Can See Justin Theroux Naked

This is the best For Your Consideration ad in TV history.

2:36 p.m.

Woman, Interrupted: Why Do Men Keep Cutting Women Off Mid-Sentence?

What do Kamala Harris, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Taylor Swift have in common? They’ve all been interrupted by a man.

2:30 p.m.

This Photographer Chronicled the LGBT Rights Movement in 1970s San Francisco

You may know Daniel Nicoletta’s work from his Harvey Milk Forever stamp.

1:02 p.m.

Thank God the World’s Most Boring Reality-TV Show Is Back

In praise of Eric & Jessie: Game On.

12:30 p.m.

Watch Senator Cory Booker’s Emotional Speech Condemning the Health-Care Bill

A Facebook Live session turned into a spontaneous rally on the Capitol steps against the Senate’s health-care bill.

12:09 p.m.

The Newest Season of X-Files Will Have No Women Writers

The show went with an all-male writers room for season 11.

12:09 p.m.

How Sister Paulette, Nun and Nonprofit Leader, Gets It Done

On twisting paper clips to relieve stress, pushing back against city authorities, and why she doesn’t wear a habit.

12:01 p.m.

Some of Us Are Very Excited for This Haim Documentary

Is it you?

12:01 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Work Habits Are Going to Get Me Fired!

You want a job that plays to your strengths.

11:01 a.m.

Human-Trafficking Report Blacklists Country That Makes Ivanka Trump’s Clothes

Almost all Ivanka Trump–brand clothes and shoes are manufactured in China.