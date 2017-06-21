Let Jenny Slate Be Your Summer Style Inspiration

I started following Jenny Slate on Instagram a couple of years ago because I was a fan of her comedy, and found her online presence equally irreverent and charming. But in between scrolling through photos of her dog, family and friends, and screengrabs of Kate Bush songs on Spotify, I realized something else: She has excellent personal style.

Slate posts photos of her outfits fairly often, and they’re usually bold, printed, and accompanied with joyfully appreciative captions — “I feel like an absolute bloom in your wonderful dress” or “Oh @aceandjig I love u so much. I love your soft fabrics& your pretty colors& please never stop making clothes, thank you, amen.” She manages, above all else, to seem like she truly has fun getting dressed — making her the ideal inspiration for your summer. We scoured her Instagram to get you started.

The Dream of the '90s Is Alive

Thank you to this nice stranger who never commented on the fact that I am in FULL costume for a movie that takes place in 1995, compete w FUPA jeans and sleeveless turtleneck. Thank you to this human for being kind to me! You made my day by being nice. It's kinda the strongest move we all have. ❤️ A post shared by @jennyslate on Jun 15, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

Get the Look

This may have been a costume for Slate’s upcoming ‘90s film, Landline, but the bright tank is all summer 2017, especially with those borderline awkward pants. Buy Splendid Turtleneck Shell and Modal-Blend Top $40, The Outnet

Buy Madewell The Slim Boyjean Boyfriend Jeans $128, Nordstrom

Buy Warby Parker The Sherdian Sunglasses $145, Warby Parker

The Muted Jumpsuit

Excuse me @samanthapleet I really love your jumpsuit? And excuse me @shopmyrtle but thank you for selling it& this gold bow BC I WANT TO BE A GIFT IF ONLY A GIFT FOR MEEEEE 🎈🐩 A post shared by @jennyslate on Aug 31, 2015 at 2:34pm PDT

Get the Look

Ideal for looking put-together on the hottest summer days. Buy Stelen Maestra Jumpsuit $88, Need Supply

The Matching Crop-Top Separates

THIS IS HOW I COULD GET KIDNAPPED, THE OFFER OF A PICKLE ON A STICK A post shared by @jennyslate on Sep 6, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

Get the Look

The grown-up version of your favorite childhood matching set, or, chic toddlercore. Buy Boohoo Floral Crop Top $32, Asos

Buy Boohoo Floral Skirt $32, Asos

The Sports-Bra-and-Overalls Combo

Oh mannn @aceandjig thank you so much. I am very much feelin myself right now in these overalls. They are very wonderful!!!! A post shared by @jennyslate on Oct 8, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

Get the Look

Even she can’t resist a ‘90s-era Kate Moss outfit. Buy rag & bone/JEAN Cropped Kick-Flare Overalls Original Price: $325, Sale Price: $195 (40 percent off) , Bergdorf Goodman

Buy Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette From $13 , Amazon

The Floral Cold Shoulder

DONT GO IN THE WEST WING. ITS FORBIDDEN!!! A post shared by @jennyslate on Mar 12, 2016 at 9:30pm PST

Get the Look

Because you will attend at least one wedding this summer. Buy J.O.A. Cold Shoulder Maxi Wrap Dress $112, Revolve Clothing

The "Horny Shirt"

Just casually sitting down in a casual shirt, not super horny for this horny shirt jk this is THE SHIRT @apieceapart A post shared by @jennyslate on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Get the Look

You heard it here first: This is the horny shirt. Buy Apiece Apart Florian Off-the-Shoulder Top $245, Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Mango Hoop Earrings $16, Spring

