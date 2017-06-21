Let Jenny Slate Be Your Summer Style Inspiration

I started following Jenny Slate on Instagram a couple of years ago because I was a fan of her comedy, and found her online presence equally irreverent and charming. But in between scrolling through photos of her dog, family and friends, and screengrabs of Kate Bush songs on Spotify, I realized something else: She has excellent personal style.

Slate posts photos of her outfits fairly often, and they’re usually bold, printed, and accompanied with joyfully appreciative captions — “I feel like an absolute bloom in your wonderful dress” or “Oh @aceandjig I love u so much. I love your soft fabrics& your pretty colors& please never stop making clothes, thank you, amen.” She manages, above all else, to seem like she truly has fun getting dressed — making her the ideal inspiration for your summer. We scoured her Instagram to get you started.

The Dream of the '90s Is Alive

Get the Look

This may have been a costume for Slate’s upcoming ‘90s film, Landline, but the bright tank is all summer 2017, especially with those borderline awkward pants.

Buy
Splendid Turtleneck Shell and Modal-Blend Top $40, The Outnet
Buy
Madewell The Slim Boyjean Boyfriend Jeans $128, Nordstrom
Buy
Warby Parker The Sherdian Sunglasses $145, Warby Parker

The Muted Jumpsuit

Get the Look

Ideal for looking put-together on the hottest summer days.

Buy
Stelen Maestra Jumpsuit $88, Need Supply

The Matching Crop-Top Separates

Get the Look

The grown-up version of your favorite childhood matching set, or, chic toddlercore.

Buy
Boohoo Floral Crop Top $32, Asos
Buy
Boohoo Floral Skirt $32, Asos

The Sports-Bra-and-Overalls Combo

Get the Look

Even she can’t resist a ‘90s-era Kate Moss outfit.

Buy
rag & bone/JEAN Cropped Kick-Flare Overalls Original Price: $325, Sale Price: $195 (40 percent off), Bergdorf Goodman
Buy
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette From $13, Amazon

The Floral Cold Shoulder

Get the Look

Because you will attend at least one wedding this summer.

Buy
J.O.A. Cold Shoulder Maxi Wrap Dress $112, Revolve Clothing

The "Horny Shirt"

Get the Look

You heard it here first: This is the horny shirt.

Buy
Apiece Apart Florian Off-the-Shoulder Top $245, Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Mango Hoop Earrings $16, Spring

