What Is Going on With Jeremy Corbyn’s High Five?

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

On Thursday night, Labour supporters all over the U.K. were celebrating the election results, including, of course, party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Over the course of the election, he became a potent symbol of what a potential alternative government could look like. He energized young voters. He stoked enthusiasm in the left across the world. And he is amazingly terrible at high-fives.

While posing with fellow Labour political Emily Thornberry, Jezza went in for a high five that she apparently didn’t know was coming – and so his hand landed directly on her breast, which ultimately makes for a quintessential British awkwardness.

That absolute madman.