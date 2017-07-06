The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

Jerry Seinfeld Dodging a Hug Attempt From Kesha Is Peak Cringe Comedy

Several hug attempts, to be exact.

21 mins ago

Eat, Pray, Love Author Had a Love Ceremony With Her Partner

“Today was precious and perfect.”

9:04 a.m.

Wonder Woman Has the Greatest Going-Out Tops Since Game of Thrones

Looks to take you from the battlefield to the club.

8:39 a.m.

Ask Polly: I Tried to Tell My Friend She’s a Bad Drunk!

Opening your mouth is complicated. That’s why most people don’t do it.

8:31 a.m.

I Took the Best Nap of My Life on a $9,000 Crystal Bed

It’s like a baby bouncer for adults.

8:18 a.m.

Stella McCartney Wants To Make Ocean Garbage into Luxury Clothes

“How can that not be luxury?”

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

Here’s What You Missed in the Second Day of Bill Cosby’s Trial

Andrea Constand testified, and so did the first police official to interview her after she was allegedly assaulted.

Yesterday at 5:56 p.m.

Man Found With 11 Young Girls in Home Convicted of All Sex-Abuse Counts

One of the girls was “gifted” to Lee Kaplan by her parents.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

7 Inspiring Male Celebrities Who Became First-Time Dads After 50

In honor of George Clooney’s brand-new twins making him a dad at 56.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Frida Kahlo Appears in This Striking New Coffee-Table Book

The book México: 1900-1950 traces the rise of modern Mexican art.

Yesterday at 5:09 p.m.

Andrea Constand Gives First Public Testimony About 2004 Bill Cosby Assault

“I wasn’t able to fight him away.”

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Jessie Reyez Wrote the Breakup Song to End All Breakup Songs

Why not add Jessie Reyez’s “Fuck It” to your summer playlist?

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Vladimir Putin Says He Doesn’t Have Bad Days Because ‘I Am Not a Woman’

He added that he doesn’t have “certain natural cycles.”

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

Angela Bassett on Her Silent Health Risk and Being a ‘Mom’ to Lena Waithe

She says she’s feeling really good.

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

I Don’t Like Millennial Pink But I’m Obsessed With This Bucket Bag

The heart wants what it wants.

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

Rihanna Shuts Down Body-Shamers With Highly Effective Gucci Mane Meme

A sports blogger had accused Rihanna of gaining weight.

Yesterday at 1:46 p.m.

Karen Pence Just Introduced 15,000 to 20,000 Bees to the VP Residence

In which the Second Lady installs a new beehive at home.

Yesterday at 1:29 p.m.

11 Surprising Gifts Under $100 to Give This Father’s Day

From a ceramic beer growler to delicious beef jerky.

Yesterday at 1:29 p.m.

Every Outfit Selena Gomez Has Worn in New York This Week

They’re all good. Promise.

Yesterday at 1:27 p.m.

The New Balenciaga Store Has Runway Carpeting and Artsy Statues

Demna Gvasalia collaborated with artist Mark Jenkins.