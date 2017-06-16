Glossy Patent-Leather Boots for Summertime Cynics

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

If you’re the rare breed of shopper who thinks about coats and boots even when it’s 90 degrees outside, the pre-fall collections are here for you. For 2017, London-based label Osman teamed up with Jimmy Choo to produce a capsule of bold boots ranging from silver leather thigh-highs to these bright blue patent-leather ankle boots. With that slick, glossy finish, the daytime boot just got a little more fun. We like them with a white shirtdress or a cropped pant, regardless of the season.



Jimmy Choo for Osman patent-leather ankle boots, price upon request. Similar styles available at jimmychoo.com.

