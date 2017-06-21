Joe Scarborough Has Written At Least One of His 400 Songs For Mika Brzezinski

Photo: Getty Images

Along with being a political pundit, Joe Scarborough plays in a band – like Hannah Montana for the Boomer set. This Friday, he’ll be releasing his debut EP, Mystified, which came about after he wrote 400 original songs. And it turns out at least one of those songs is for his Morning Joe co-fiancé, Mika Brzezinski.

According to “Page Six,” he introduced it at a show last week, saying, “I wrote this song for somebody. I don’t usually write love songs. I’ve written 400 songs, but somebody came into my life and is very special to me and I felt like I had to open myself up, and wrote a song called ‘Let’s Fall in Love.’”

Ah, romance!