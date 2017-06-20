Joe Scarborough Has Recorded 400 Original Songs

Photo: Getty Images

Good news, everyone: The wait for Joe Scarborough’s debut EP is finally over. According to a press release, the popular musician who is “also known as Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s Morning Joe” will release Mystified on Friday, June 23. What’s more, he’s planning to put out a new EP every month for the next four years.

Inbox: Joe Scarborough releases debut EP, has written 400 original songs pic.twitter.com/LafbDX35XS — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) June 20, 2017

Scarborough has apparently “spent the last year holed up in studios recording 50 of his 400 original songs.” He’ll roll out 200 between now and 2020, but says he “might take a quick rest” before putting out the remaining songs.

A heartfelt congratulations to the Bono of broadcast.