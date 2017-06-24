Johnny Depp’s Former Business Managers Allege Depp Abused Amber Heard

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

The increasingly messy legal battle between Johnny Depp and his former business managers marches on. People has obtained court documents filed in May by Joel and Rob Mandel and the Management Group that seem to corroborate Amber Heard’s allegations of physical abuse at the hands of the Pirates actor.

“Mandel was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and had sometimes ‘gotten physical’ with Heard… Mandel was also later informed that Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014,” the docs read.

In the documents, TMG also alleges that Depp sought to cover up the abuse by denying the veracity of a damning text exchange between his assistant and Heard, in which the assistant apologizes to Heard for Depp’s behavior. According to People, the docs allege “Depp and his longtime assistant publicly denied the messages and outrageously accused Heard of manufacturing them… TMG is informed and believes that Depp knew full well that the text messages were genuine, but pressured and berated his assistant to falsely challenge the texts publicly.”

Heard and Depp’s divorce was finalized earlier this year.