Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Julia Stiles is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Preston J. Cook, “Page Six” reports. The actress, 36, and Cook met on the set of the 2015 film Go with Me, where he worked as a camera assistant.

According to E! News, the pair was engaged on Christmas Eve 2015 in Isla Grande, Colombia. They announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2016, though the actress told People that they’re in no rush to head down the aisle, explaining, “We’re really slow on the wedding planning.”