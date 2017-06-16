Another Day, Another Justin Bieber Tattoo

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/justinbieber

Justin Bieber is decorated with upwards of 60 tattoos, some worse than others but none better than most. On Thursday, the self-proclaimed son of god with an Eminem haircut added another to the list: a handwritten thigh tattoo that reads “better at 70.”

Speaketh Bieber about his new ink:

I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70

Better, faster, stronger, longer (?) … at 70. Only 43 more years to go.