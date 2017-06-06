Karen Pence Just Introduced 15,000 to 20,000 Bees to the VP Residence

Photo: This content is subject to copyright.

Here are some things I know about Second Lady Karen Pence: She prepared for husband Mike Pence’s marriage proposal by carrying a small gold cross engraved with the word “yes” in her purse for when the moment came. He calls her “mother” and is not allowed to eat alone with any women who are not her. She once ran a company called That’s My Towel! Charm that sold towel charms, which is an accessory that is exactly what it sounds like. And she just introduced 15,000 to 20,000 bees to the Vice-President’s residence in Washington, D.C.

Yes, reader: bees!!!

.@SecondLady's new beehive at VP residence highlights need for increase in bee population. 20,000 bees in here, with queen dubbed Alexandra. pic.twitter.com/U755fjcrgK — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) June 6, 2017

Karen’s beehive installation is due in part to her awareness that bees are dying globally at an alarming rate. (This isn’t the first political beekeeping project either: Michelle Obama had a hive with 35,000 bees put in the White House garden back in 2009.)

According to the Associated Press, “Mrs. Pence says honey bees play an important role in agricultural production in the United States,” and that the “honey the bees produce will be given away as gifts.” That is, unless Mike Pence gets into the beehive for a snack first.