Kate Moss and Sofia Coppola Partied This Week

This week Sofia Coppola brought together her cadre of fashion friends for the New York premiere of The Beguiled, with star Kirsten Dunst wearing a loose braid and a high-buttoned dress and rubbing elbows with Huma Abedin, Zosia Mamet, and Marc Jacobs at Metrograph.

Elsewhere in New York, Diane von Furstenberg gathered her circle for a picnic on Ellis Island to celebrate the summer solstice; guests included Derek Blasberg and Allison Williams. In London, fashion’s elite partied at the Calvin Klein Obsession relaunch. Kate Moss wore a bubblegum-pink sheath and posed for photos alongside Mario Sorrenti and Winnie Harlow. Click ahead to see Cleo Wade, Anna Sui, Bella Hadid, and more celebs in this week’s best party pics.