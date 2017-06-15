The Latest on the Cut

17 mins ago

Coach Has a Really Good 50 Percent Off Sale Right Now

Bags, wallets, scarves, and more.

4:03 p.m.

8 Fresh Gingham Pieces to Wear All Summer Long

The trend isn’t just for picnic tables.

3:41 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Accused on Social Media of Using Blackface in New Beauty Ad

The image was posted to promote her new beauty line.

3:35 p.m.

Olivia Culpo on Meditating, Oil Pulling, and Tea Tree Oil

Her favorite sheet mask.

3:30 p.m.

The Mom Deciding What to Tell Her Son About His Origin Story

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

3:18 p.m.

This Song Will Motivate You to Pick Up That Side Project You’ve Been Neglecting

Don’t waste another minute.

3:04 p.m.

Karlie Kloss Smelled Like Celeb Spirit at the Fragrance Foundation Awards

Adrian Grenier and Katie Holmes partied with perfumers.

3:00 p.m.

This Gender-Bending Photographer Defied Nazi Rule

French artist Claude Cahun pursued her art behind and in front of the camera.

2:54 p.m.

Highlighting When Menu Items Are Healthy Can Backfire

Veggies are more appealing when they’re framed as a decadent dish.

2:27 p.m.

Cat-Eyes Are Boring. Try This Easy Upgrade.

Two makeup artists compete to show you how in the Face Race.

1:06 p.m.

See Model Ashley Graham’s Most Dramatic Red-Carpet Gowns

She makes us want to give bodycon dresses another try.

1:00 p.m.

Just 10 Photos of Mark Ruffalo Wearing a Henley

The man loves a henley as much as he hates fracking.

12:50 p.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Unable to Reach Verdict

A motion for a mistrial was denied, and the jury has been ordered to return to deliberations.

12:45 p.m.

Ansel Elgort’s Boundless Self-Confidence Should Be an Inspiration to Us All

The star of Baby Driver has got it all figured out.

12:05 p.m.

Here Are the 8 Best Bathing Suits for Big Boobs

Sexy suits that are actually supportive.

11:31 a.m.

Listen to Leaked Audio of the Australian Prime Minister Roasting Trump

Malcolm Turnbull did a mocking impression of Trump at what was supposed to be an off-the-record event.

11:27 a.m.

How the Psychological Toll of Isolation Might Be Affecting Bill Cosby Jurors

After 11 days of isolation, anxiety and depression might be taking hold of the Bill Cosby jurors.

11:00 a.m.

Why I Haven’t Talked to My Father in 17 Years

“We celebrate when a victim of domestic violence breaks free from an abusive spouse. Why is it any different with parents?”

10:37 a.m.

25 Famous Women on How to Be Productive

Shonda Rhimes, Joan Didion, Yayoi Kusama, and more on productivity and the benefits of procrastination.

10:29 a.m.

The Handmen’s Tale Shows What Society Under Feminazi Rule Is Really Like

Manfred used to be a senior VP — now he’s a senior VP with some female colleagues.