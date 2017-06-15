Yesterday, Lincoln Center hosted the Oscars of fragrance, 2017’s the Fragrance Foundation Awards, sandwiched between cocktails and a dinner. Joel McHale kept the awards show moving at a brisk pace while presenters like Katie Holmes and Elsa Hosk handed out statuettes to winners like Jo Malone and John Varvatos. Also among the winners was Tom Ford in both Women’s and Men’s Luxury for Soleil Blanc and Vert d’Encens. Yves Saint Laurent’s Mon Paris also won an award in the Women’s Prestige while the Indie Fragrance winner is Diana Vreeland’s Outrageous: Simply Divine perfume. Click through the slideshow to see Karlie Kloss, Adrian Grenier, Dascha Polanco, Anna Chlumsky, 13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman, and more smelling and looking good at the event.