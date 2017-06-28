Photo: Getty

Katy Perry is really unburdening herself this press cycle. After opening up about Swiftgate and performing a therapy session live on air, the singer broached yet another contentious subject on Sydney’s Kyle and Jackie O. radio show: ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom’s penis, which became a viral sensation last year after he was photographed naked during a couples’ paddleboarding session.

Reflecting on the dong-shot heard round the world, Perry recalls that Bloom had suggested they both go naked that day, which she wisely declined. ”He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was just like, it’s one of those things where I was like, oh nah.”

“You know when you’re dating someone sometimes, it’s exciting to be like, ‘Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place’ or what have you, and I was just not in the mood,” she continues. “I saved it for the boat!”

Still, it sounds like the incident didn’t leave Perry entirely unscathed.“That’s a great segue from therapy,” she said with a laugh when the topic came up. “I’ve had a lot of therapy about that moment actually.”

We hope Katy is able to find her peace.