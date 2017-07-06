The Latest on the Cut

2:05 p.m.

What You Need to Know About the Sweeping Anti-Abortion Law Just Signed in Texas

It bans a common abortion procedure and requires fetal remains to be buried.

1:51 p.m.

The New Site That Promises to Make ‘Philanthropic Retail’ a Reality

Olivela was founded by a nonprofit veteran.

1:41 p.m.

Behold, a Trove of Baby Names No One Used Last Year

Parents-to-be should tread carefully.

1:30 p.m.

Kendall Jenner Fidget-Spins As the World Burns

The spirit of 2017 embodied in one image.

1:13 p.m.

Val Has Been Waiting for U.S. Citizenship for 25 Years

June’s installment of “The Golden Door” comic series.

1:00 p.m.

The New Us Weekly Was Built to Flatter Ivanka Trump

Here’s why this week’s cover story happened.

12:57 p.m.

Here’s the Song to Listen to If You Need to Drown Out the News Cycle

Why not add Palehound’s “Flowing Over” to your summer playlist?

12:36 p.m.

This Is the Cutest First Pitch of All Time

Luna threw the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game.

12:28 p.m.

Watch Nicole Kidman Joke That She’s Changing Her Name to Nicole Kidwoman

Into it.

12:18 p.m.

9 Affordable Wrap Dresses That’ll Make Your Mornings Easier

Throw it on and you’re dressed for the day.

11:02 a.m.

Michigan State Football Players Charged With Sexual Assault

A judge issued arrest warrants for three players following an assault in January.

11:00 a.m.

Let’s All Stop Freaking Out About Nostalgia Fashion

Does anyone not remember that these brands signified the hallmarks of cruel, upper-middle-class suburbia?

10:50 a.m.

Jerry Seinfeld Dodging a Hug Attempt From Kesha Is Peak Cringe Comedy

Several hug attempts, to be exact.

10:30 a.m.

Eat, Pray, Love Author Had a Love Ceremony With Her Partner

“Today was precious and perfect.”

9:04 a.m.

Wonder Woman Has the Greatest Going-Out Tops Since Game of Thrones

Looks to take you from the battlefield to the club.

8:39 a.m.

Ask Polly: I Tried to Tell My Friend She’s a Bad Drunk!

Opening your mouth is complicated. That’s why most people don’t do it.

8:31 a.m.

I Took the Best Nap of My Life on a $9,000 Crystal Bed

It’s like a baby bouncer for adults.

8:18 a.m.

Stella McCartney Wants To Make Ocean Garbage into Luxury Clothes

“How can that not be luxury?”

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

Here’s What You Missed in the Second Day of Bill Cosby’s Trial

Andrea Constand testified, and so did the first police official to interview her after she was allegedly assaulted.

Yesterday at 5:56 p.m.

Man Found With 11 Young Girls in Home Convicted of All Sex-Abuse Counts

One of the girls was “gifted” to Lee Kaplan by her parents.