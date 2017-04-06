Kendall Jenner Has Harsh Words About Caitlyn’s Memoir

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one in the Kardashian Krew who isn’t a big fan of Caitlyn Jenner’s tell-all memoir The Secrets of My Life. (“I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year. “I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now.”) Now, Jenner’s daughter and noted Pepsi enthusiast Kendall Jenner is also letting her frustrations of the memoir be known to the public, and she’s clearly not happy with the literary outing one bit. “I heard about all the stuff that she was saying in [the book] and just how a lot of it’s so not true,” Kendall explained to Kris in a KUWTK preview. “The weird part is, I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason.”

The oddest part of the memoir, Kendall says, is that Caitlyn willingly bashes everyone in the family. “And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the kids that you raised! If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason,” she continued. “That’s insane!”

Kris agreed with her daughter’s sentiments, and also countered with: “It could’ve been handled in the most amazing, loving way. Talk about your journey and keep it to that. That I would’ve had great respect for … there’s lies that are printed in a book that lives there for the end of time, so your children are going to read this book about their grandparents and have a story that’s fabricated, that’s in print, and is a fabrication.” It’s finally time to write your own tell-all, Kris. We need it at this point.