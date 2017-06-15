Kim Kardashian posted an image of herself on Wednesday to promote her upcoming KKW beauty line. But many Twitter users have taken issue with the photo of Kardashian, alleging her skin has been darkened in the picture to the degree that she’s essentially wearing blackface.

Kardashian’s new beauty venture – not to be confused with her former Kim Kardashian eau de parfum, Khroma Beauty makeup line, or Kardashian Beauty Hair line – was announced on Monday, and she posted an image of herself to promote the line a couple of days later. However, social media users claim the reality star’s skin looks visibly darker in the ad, and some even posted contrasting images to show what the picture would look like with what they say is Kardashian’s natural skin tone.

you black now sis? — bonafidehoe (@pettyyonceh) June 14, 2017

You dont have to do blackface pic.twitter.com/MLcJ5Hbg9R — Wynters (@Sacha_Wynters) June 14, 2017

Kim K did blackface. Which is why she deleted her tweet. But I won't get into that bc I know how delusional her Black & non Black stans are. — Cole Turner's wife (@WickedBeaute) June 15, 2017

hey it looks like your editor made a mistake, here's what you really look like (luv u tho!) pic.twitter.com/Jnoi46OKzL — 💖 ｄｏｅ ｌｏｖｅりんです 💖 (@michishiges) June 14, 2017

How did a team of PR people all look at the photo of Kim in blackface and then tell her to post it AND make it her avi? — frown (@t0tallybitch) June 15, 2017

Others weren’t so sure the ad qualified as blackface:

There’s no signs of “blackface” in Kim’s picture.. y’all annoying! — malik (@maIikrashaad) June 15, 2017

So anyone who tans is doing blackface now?? Good grief! Time for an asteroid to hit the earth! No intelligent life left down here! — Kendall Pugs (@kendallpugs) June 15, 2017

The Kardashians have long been accused of monetizing black culture for their own personal gain, which makes Kim’s apparent decision to darken her skin in the ad even more contentious. Just last week, her sister Kylie was accused of copying a line of camouflage clothes created by the black Creative Director of PluggedNYC, Tizita Balemlay.

According to the Wrap, the original tweet posted by Kardashian with the image was deleted, though it was later reposted and currently serves as her new Twitter and Instagram avatars.