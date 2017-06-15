Kim Kardashian posted an image of herself on Wednesday to promote her upcoming KKW beauty line. But many Twitter users have taken issue with the photo of Kardashian, alleging her skin has been darkened in the picture to the degree that she’s essentially wearing blackface.
Kardashian’s new beauty venture – not to be confused with her former Kim Kardashian eau de parfum, Khroma Beauty makeup line, or Kardashian Beauty Hair line – was announced on Monday, and she posted an image of herself to promote the line a couple of days later. However, social media users claim the reality star’s skin looks visibly darker in the ad, and some even posted contrasting images to show what the picture would look like with what they say is Kardashian’s natural skin tone.
Others weren’t so sure the ad qualified as blackface:
The Kardashians have long been accused of monetizing black culture for their own personal gain, which makes Kim’s apparent decision to darken her skin in the ad even more contentious. Just last week, her sister Kylie was accused of copying a line of camouflage clothes created by the black Creative Director of PluggedNYC, Tizita Balemlay.
According to the Wrap, the original tweet posted by Kardashian with the image was deleted, though it was later reposted and currently serves as her new Twitter and Instagram avatars.