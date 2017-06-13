The Latest on the Cut

11 seconds ago

Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Beauty Line

Available June 21.

2 mins ago

Male Dolphins Are Wearing Tiny Sponge Hats to Impress Females

The pick-up artists of the sea.

18 mins ago

4 Legal Experts Explain Bill Cosby’s Defense Strategy

Breaking down why his lawyers called only one witness and kept Cosby away from the stand.

20 mins ago

Janet Mock Thinks We Should Speak More Directly About How Trump Affects Women

“It’s because they were targeted. They were being told their rights are being taken from them.”

2:39 p.m.

J.Crew Is Closing About 20 Stores, Scaling Back Catalogs

There’ll be a little less of the Style Guide to flip through.

2:24 p.m.

9 Flattering Bikinis Under $100

Buy them before they’re gone.

12:49 p.m.

Jennifer Fisher Is Hosting an Insanely Good Sidewalk Sale

Nothing costs more than $25.

12:45 p.m.

An Internal Memo From Bathing Suit HQ

“After years of dictating swimwear trends, we’re thrilled to announce a new initiative”

12:24 p.m.

Ask a Boss: Should I Give Up a Business Contact Who Keeps Hitting on Me?

First, you haven’t done anything wrong.

11:53 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Crew Member Gives Horrifying Account of Alleged Sex Assault

The details are extremely disturbing.

11:35 a.m.

America Finally Has Its First Black Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay, do you accept this fantasy of post-racial dating?

11:15 a.m.

What Makes a Good Dad?

A fundraising spot depicts what might be a new breed of dads.

11:08 a.m.

Silicon Valley Parents Think the School’s Sex-Ed Program Is Too Explicit

They reportedly think the curriculum is too explicit.

10:54 a.m.

Sandy Hook Group Drops Megyn Kelly As Gala Host Over Her Alex Jones Interview

Jones has been instrumental in promoting Sandy Hook–shooting conspiracy theories.

10:30 a.m.

Listen to This Song When You’re Feeling Sentimental on Your Summer Road Trip

For when you’re on the road and really missing your sweetie.

10:24 a.m.

Women Who Make Ivanka’s Clothes Don’t Even Earn Enough to Live With Their Kids

Some of Ivanka’s clothing is made in Indonesia, where workers, the majority of whom are women, barely earn minimum wage.

10:20 a.m.

Michigan Woman Kicked Out of Mall for ‘Inappropriate’ Finding Nemo Tank Top

She posted a photo of the outfit on Facebook, which has since been shared thousands of times.

10:01 a.m.

How Writer and Activist Janet Mock Gets Everything Done

On finding her voice, her morning writing routine, and watching trashy reality TV.

9:45 a.m.

Wonder Woman Director Hopes to One Day Be a Director Without the ‘Female’ Prefix

The Wonder Woman director hopes we will one day shed that gendered title.

9:26 a.m.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Reportedly Held Hands at a Restaurant

Things have progressed since their post-SNL make-out session.