Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Beauty Line

Kim Kardashian West is coming out with her own beauty line. This is not to be confused with the Kim Kardashian eau de parfum that was launched in 2009; the ill-fated Khroma Beauty makeup line the three elder Kardashian sisters launched in 2012; nor Kardashian Beauty Hair, which arrived in 2015. No, per the only two clues — an Instagram account (that Kardashian West links to under her personal social-media handles) and a website splash page — Kim Kardashian West is going solo with some sort of beauty venture. It will become available June 21.