Photo: 2017 Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

As anyone who has buzzed and dyed their hair will tell you, growing it out can be a bit awkward. Case in point: DGAF heroine Kristen Stewart, whose platinum buzz cut People notes has now transformed into frosted tips à la the members of your favorite ‘90s boy band. Of course, the look is likely unintentional and merely a side effect of trying to grow out her hair. We can’t wait to see this look on Justin Bieber next.