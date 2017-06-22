Lady Gaga Dresses for the Job She Wants

What Do You Mean You Don’t Hike in Heels?

This is commitment. Photo: Splash News/Splash News

This summer, when you take to green hills and dusty canyons in tasteful athleisure and baseball caps for luxurious hikes and treks, just remember this: You will never be as committed to anything as Lady Gaga is to her look.

The Lady Gaga Lookbook

