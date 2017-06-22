The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

Bill Cosby, an Expert, Will Educate People About Being Accused of Sexual Assault

“A brush against a shoulder — anything, at this point — can be considered sexual assault.”

11 mins ago

Is Sex in Silicon Valley As Bad As Sex on Silicon Valley?

Jackhammering, Google-branded condoms, and Google Calendars

26 mins ago

Louis Vuitton Brought Tropical Prints to Paris Men’s

Behind-the-scenes photos from the show.

4:29 p.m.

Lady Gaga Dresses for the Job She Wants

Fashion never sleeps.

4:00 p.m.

The Jet-setting Life of A Celebrity Makeup Artist Isn’t Always Glamorous

Kirin Bhatty travels the world to work with Jenny Slate and Hannah Bronfman, but her jetsetting lifestyle can be anything but elegant.

3:39 p.m.

The World’s Most Instagrammed Vacation Spots

A look at what everyone is actually posting.

3:21 p.m.

Black Floral Summer Dresses Feel So Fresh Right Now

They’re striking and will get you tons of compliments.

3:14 p.m.

The Cut June Book Club: 9 Books We’re Reading This Month

Read with us.

3:13 p.m.

Watch Elizabeth Warren School Republicans on What Planned Parenthood Does

“I am sick of coming down to the Senate floor to explain to Republicans what Planned Parenthood does.”

2:54 p.m.

How British Perfumer Jo Malone Gets Everything Done

On staying organized, managing stress, and perfuming her bedroom floors.

2:45 p.m.

Why I’m Skipping Pride and Going to the Dyke March

This year, I’d rather protest than parade.

2:30 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell Uses Eye Drops to Wake Up in the Morning

“I also take wellness pills all the time.”

1:50 p.m.

Everlane Just Launched the Perfect Collection of Summer Dresses

They’re bright and cheap.

1:17 p.m.

What Hairstylists Know About Domestic Violence

New legislation aims to train salon workers to spot signs of domestic violence in their clients.

12:57 p.m.

Palomo Spain Brought Lace and Ruffles to Paris Men’s

Behind-the-scenes photos from the show.

12:52 p.m.

Who Gets to Speak and Why: A Conversation With Chris Kraus

The author of I Love Dick on art, politics, and her career.

12:34 p.m.

Watch a Moment-by-Moment Breakdown of That Toddler-Interrupted BBC Interview

Toddlers don’t give a damn.

12:32 p.m.

WATCH: 5 Bad Beauty Habits You Need to Quit

Seriously.

12:21 p.m.

This Hockey Legend Commented on Aly Raisman’s Legs at the NHL Awards

One more man provides feedback about her body.

12:00 p.m.

Why Has the Reverend Al Sharpton Started Thirst-Trapping?

Today in memes.