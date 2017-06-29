Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle

Sometimes, two random normies fall in love and get married and have a baby and it’s like whatever — not a big deal. Other times, the stars of Josh Schwartz’s two iconic teen TV dramas fall in love and get married and have a baby and it’s like the stars have aligned to gift our wretched world with a beacon of light in these dark, uncultured times. Gossip Girl queen bee Leighton Meester and The OC’s original comics-obsessed lonely boy Adam Brody married in 2014 and have flown pretty under the radar. While volunteering in Los Angeles this week, the couple spoke to E! News in their first official interview as husband and wife. So? Does Adam make fun of the headbands Leighton made infamous? Does Leighton pass out back issues of Atomic County during book club for laughs? Do they even joke about this at all? “Occasionally,” Brody joked. “Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day. It’s good for a laugh.” In the most Blair Waldorf answer imaginable, Leighton chuckled at her husband’s joke but was politely nonplussed: “It doesn’t excite us, I think, because we’re just human beings … but it’s exciting to us that it’s exciting to you,” she said. “It’s cool.”