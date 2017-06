Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

After she hosted the BET Awards on Sunday, Leslie Jones apparently had a bad night at the Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles. The comedian took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to say she had “THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017

Several hours later, the Ritz-Carlton responded.

We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away. — The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) June 27, 2017

Jones has so far not followed up on Twitter, or provided more details. The Ritz-Carlton versus Leslie Jones begins.