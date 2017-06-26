Photo: Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Last winter, hygge — the Danish idea of coziness — firmly seized the Zeitgeist with its chunky hand-knit mittens and refused to let go. But,

The Guardian reports, there are several new, foreign lifestyle philosophies flooding the book market that may very well overtake it. Because humans never tire of throwing money at promises of self-improvement and happiness, here’s a guide to all the lifestyle concepts we’ll be forced to confront soon enough.

Hygge

What it is: It’s all about embracing coziness, with anthropologist Jeppe Trolle Linnet also describing it as “homey, informal, sincere, down-to-earth, warm, close, convivial, relaxed, comfortable, snug, friendly, welcoming, and tranquil.”

Where it’s from: Denmark

How you know it’s right for you: You own multiple onesies, have a Pinterest board devoted to those oversized knit blankets, and think it’s cute that you eat all your food out of mugs.

Lagom

What it is: Lagom, which translates to “enough, sufficient, adequate, just right” — or, moderation — was declared the new hygge by Vogue.

Where it’s from: Sweden

How you know it’s right for you: You wear a self-imposed daily uniform that includes a crisp white shirt and a pair of Hasbeen clogs. You don’t understand why anyone would ever need to use the KonMari method.

Ikigai

What it is: Literally, it means “the realization of what one hopes for,” but conceptually it’s more like “a reason for living.” Arriving at your ikigai involves filling out an elaborate Venn diagram — and apparently doing a lot of soul-searching — first.

Where it’s from: Japan

How you know it’s right for you: You talk constantly about how happy you were during your gap year backpacking around Europe over ten years ago. You also talk constantly about quitting your day job.

Friluftsliv

What it is: Friluftsliv, or “free air life,” is about embracing the great outdoors and your relationship with nature.

Where it’s from: Norway

How you know it’s right for you: You’ve been wearing gorpcore, unironically, for your entire life.

Kal﻿sarikannit

What it is: Officially, it’s “the feeling when you are going to get drunk home alone in your underwear — with no intention of going out.” As Science of Us put it, “it makes your sad weekend plans sound a little cooler.”

Where it’s from: Finland

How you know it’s right for you: You’re a lovable flake who finds nothing more satisfying than canceling plans and staying in.