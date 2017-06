Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Despite having an, um, interesting relationship with fine jewelry in 2011 and 2012, Lindsay Lohan is starting a jewelry line, according to Page Six. While in Cannes, everyone’s favorite starlet-cum-burkini-model posted two Instagrams with the hashtag #LohanJewlery (she also added #chakra and #blessed).

#cannes 😎😍😎 #chakra #blessed #LohanJewelry @ssh_maritime A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on May 21, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

😎 #chakra @ssh_maritime #LohanJewelry A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on May 20, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

There is no jewelry (except a cartilage piercing) in either picture, but a rep confirmed to Page Six, “something is in the works!” There just better be bracelets.