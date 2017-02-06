Photo: Courtesy of the artist

That's A Bop Name: Little Simz Album: Stillness in Wonderland Hometown: London Twitter: @LittleSimz Instagram: @LittleSimz

North London’s Little Simz is one of those artists who you’ll follow down any rabbit hole: off-beat poetry over smooth emo guitar, gassed up low-key house-party rap, slowed-down soul songs about a world that is too good to be true — everything she does is great. But Simz is her strongest and most vulnerable when she’s expressing that hard-to-place feeling we’ve all felt: the bewilderment and excitement that comes from being an outsider. “Backseat” is the anthem for those nights where you’re feeling low and a little bit like you’ve lost your place — a feeling that comes around a lot on Sundays. The scaries might be long gone by Monday morning, but Simz’s hook, “All my life been a black sheep / all my life been a black keys,” will stay running through your head until next time they show up uninvited.

Little Simz’s Stillness in Wonderland is out now.