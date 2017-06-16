Lorde’s New Album Is A Great Incentive To Stay In This Weekend

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Remember when you were young and spontaneous and you just wanted to go out all the time and get wasted and meet new people, and it felt like every night was pregnant with possibilities, like any party could be the one that changes your life forever? Listening to Lorde’s new album – a concept album about a house party – reminds me of those halcyon-tinted nights, and it also makes me feel really, really tired.

In fact, a great litmus test for whether you’re old and boring is whether listening to ‘Melodrama’ makes you want to hit the town, or if it makes you really glad that your weekend plans involved doing laundry and re-watching the first two seasons of The West Wing.

For instance, this just sounds like a huge hassle:



I do my makeup in somebody else’s car

We order different drinks at the same bars



Really, who needs the stress?

Baby really hurt me, crying in the taxi

That last drink might feel like a good idea now, but trust me, you’re going to feel terrible in the morning.

Midnight, we’re fading

Til daylight, we’re jaded

We know that it’s over

In the morning, you’ll be dancing with all the heartache

And the treason, the fantasies of leaving

Oh god, do you know how many people’s germ-filled hands have touched those bar limes?

Oh, God, I’m closing my teeth

Around this liquor-wet lime

Midnight, lose my mind

All these substances are going to wreak havoc on your long-term health.

Every night, I live and die

Feel the party to my bones

Watch the wasters blow the speakers

Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light

Wouldn’t it be smarter just to wait and talk about things calmly in the morning?

You asked if I was feeling it, I’m psycho high

Know you won’t remember in the morning when I speak my mind

Lights are on and they’ve gone home, but who am I?



Hooking up with a stranger can be fun, but is it ever as meaningful as being with someone you truly care about?

Every night, I live and die

Meet somebody, take ‘em home

Let’s kiss and then take off our clothes

It’s just another graceless night

Socializing can provide external fulfillment, you’ll never be truly happy until you’re comfortable being alone with yourself.



All the nights spent off our faces

Trying to find these perfect places

What the fuck are perfect places anyway?



FOR GOD’S SAKE PLEASE DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!!!!

Might get your friend to drive, but he can hardly see

We’ll end up painted on the road

Red and chrome

All the broken glass sparkling

I guess we’re partying

Is there anything worse than waking up after having people over and realizing that you don’t have a single clean cup in the house?

Oh, how fast the evening passes, cleaning up

The champagne glasses

Not to mention the two-day hangovers:



And the terror and the horror

God, I wonder why we bother

All the glamour and the trauma and the fuckin’

Melodrama

Maybe you could stay home and watch Netflix instead? Just a suggestion.