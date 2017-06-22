Louis Vuitton Brought Tropical Prints to Paris Men’s

View Slideshow Photo: Anabel Navarro Llorens. Collage by Biel Parklee.

Inspired by the book The Atlas of Remote Islands: Fifty Islands I Have Not Visited and Never Will, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of men’s ready-to-wear, Kim Jones, brought tropical prints to Paris Fashion Week Men’s, showing a full spectrum of warm colors and that textured wet-hair look. Luxury island shopping took the form of aquatic athleisure with slick trenches and Velcro-strapped platforms. Forest greens and an LV spin on the fedora also took the runway.

Photographer Anabel Navarro Llorens captured all the Honolulu vibes to captivate you until spring 2018. Click ahead for a behind-the-scenes look.