Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad With Impeccable Taste

Dads are categorically uncool. And yet lately, the pendulum has swung so far in the opposite direction that the dorkiest of dad attributes — dad jokes, dad hats, dad jeans — actually feel kind of cool again. You only need to look at Balenciaga as proof: Their last menswear show in January was an ode to Bernie Sanders, the ultimate dad-style muse. But what do you get for the dad who has genuinely good taste? The chic dad whose role model isn’t Bernie, but Paul Newman back in the day, or David Beckham now? Just in time for Father’s Day, consider this the Hip Dad Starter Pack.

Hanes T-shirts? Never. These are two-ply so they’re not see-through and infinitely softer. Buy Vince Double Layer Crew Neck Tee $125, Vince

Toss a Burberry trench coat on any man and you automatically assume he’s a British-accented charmer. Buy Burberry The Kensington Long Heritage Coat $1,895, Burberry

He doesn’t always wear a tie but when he does, it’s absolutely made of extremely soft Italian silk. Buy Salvatore Ferragamo Printed Tie $190, Salvatore Ferragamo

Beauty (and coolness) is pain and nothing hurts more than breaking in raw denim. Buy Acne Studios Max Raw Slim-Fit Stretch-Denim Jeans $200, Mr. Porter

Because if your wardrobe is filled with fancy jeans and double-ply T-shirts, a standard briefcase feels far too stuffy. Buy Valentino Camouflage backpack $1,995, Valentino

Why wear a black suit when a houndstooth pattern is far more interesting? Be sure to tailor it so it’s almost too snug and short enough to flash ankle. Buy Alexander McQueen Dogtooth jacket $2,454, Alexander McQueen

Buy Alexander McQueen Dogtooth Classic Trousers $995, Alexander McQueen

He can’t dive into his extensive rare-wine and craft-beer collections with just any old corkscrew and bottle opener. Buy David Yurman cable classic tall bottle opener $270, David Yurman

Buy David Yurman cable classic corkscrew $380, David Yurman

Can you be cool if you’re not hiding behind a pair of sunglasses? No, and these Prada ones are especially stylish with their aviator shape. Buy Prada Teddy sunglasses $335, Prada

It takes a rare man to pull off jewelry beyond a single ring but aren’t cuff links the same idea? These 18-karat gold ones are especially striking. Buy Tiffany & Co. 18k Gold Cuff Links $3,400, Tiffany & Co.

This buttery leather jacket feels like an especially rare vintage find and is a nice departure from the standard black moto. Buy Brunello Cucinelli Leather Bomber Jacket $4,295, Mr. Porter

The ultimate for any traveler would be a complete set of Louis Vuitton luggage and his own private plane to shuttle him anywhere in the world on a whim. Buy Louis Vuitton Horizon 55 $4,500, Louis Vuitton

The perfect home for an AmEx card and a few Euros but never a year’s worth of receipts. Buy Bottega Veneta Bi-Fold Wallet $460, Bottega Veneta

Nothing is more “so uncool that it’s cool” than white dad sneakers. Buy Balenciaga Arena sneakers $595, Balenciaga

Tucked under a shirt sleeve, it’s the ultimate power move when he casually flicks a hand out to reveal this watch. Buy Cartier Ballon Bleu De Cartier Watch $6,050, Cartier

Because you need a shirt to go with the prior watch and this immaculate white cotton one is especially luxurious. Buy Giorgio Armani cotton twill shirt $745, Giorgio Armani

Every suit needs a belt to look complete, and no one does leather better than Hermès. Buy Hermès Lennox box calfskin belt $950, Hermès

