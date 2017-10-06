You Can Buy Your Memories in Montauk

Photo: Amanda Rijff/Maison Martin Margiela

Can’t ever remember where you put your keys? Maybe you need a scent to help you remember. Science and Proust confirm that the best way to recall your memories is through smells and fragrance. Studies have found that out of all the senses, smell has the strongest ability to help us recall emotions and memories. Plenty of perfume brands, like Maison Martin Margiela with their line Replica, try to tap into the idea of olfactive memories. Starting next Friday June 16 through Sunday, June 18, the brand is launching a pop-up shop at Montauk’s Surf Lodge (183 Edgemere Street), where you can buy (and create) your own memories. Now which scent will forever be associated with the brain freeze you got from drinking frosé?