Man Buns Have Made It to the Cover of the New Yorker

Envy the New Yorker subscriber who opened up their mailbox this week, saw the cover, and wondered, “Why is that guy tying a pretzel into his hair?” For the rest of us, including the 2 million who watched this YouTube video about how to get a Zayn Malik man bun and made “How to get a man bun” a dominant 2015 Google search query, man buns are still a living hair abomination. Artist Peter de Sève was inspired to create the cover drawing of a man struggling to perfect his top knot, explaining that “Brooklyn’s eccentricities are an endless font of inspiration for a guy in my line of work.” “Eccentricities” is a kind word to describe the hairy eyesore style that is a bigger tragedy to Brooklyn than the C train. For anyone still attempting this style, please don’t forget your Viviscal and don’t forget, what nourishes you, also destroys you.