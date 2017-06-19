The Latest on the Cut

25 mins ago

Moncler Models Wore Velvet Coats and Puffer Shorts

Backstage photos from Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

4:25 p.m.

Man Buns Have Made It to the Cover of the New Yorker

The struggle of the man bun is now a New Yorker cartoon.

4:18 p.m.

The Best Sunscreen for Oily Skin Is Also Pretty Cheap

It dries matte within seconds.

3:59 p.m.

9 Straw Hats Under $100 That You’ll Want to Wear Off the Beach

Because you can never have too much sun protection.

3:41 p.m.

Can the New Activist Passion of Suburban White Women Change American Politics?

Jon Ossoff’s race against Karen Handel in Georgia is the first test.

3:30 p.m.

Backstage in Milan: Cargo Jackets and Leather Pants at Dirk Bikkembergs

A brutalist aesthetic.

3:22 p.m.

Michelle Obama Hosted Fitness Boot Camps at the White House for Her Girlfriends

The former first lady often had her friends over for boot camps.

3:16 p.m.

Simone Rocha’s All-White Saks Capsule Is Like a Cool Drink of Water

Refreshing and just in time for summer.

2:56 p.m.

How Can They Say Nabra Hassanen’s Murder Wasn’t a Hate Crime?

There’s never been a more dangerous time to be a visibly Muslim woman in America.

2:43 p.m.

Carrie Fisher Had Heroin, Cocaine in Her System When She Died

It’s not clear what role, if any, the illicit substances played in her death.

2:34 p.m.

Here’s a Song for People Who Think It’s Cool to Care

Chastity Belt makes music for moody Sundays.

2:26 p.m.

Backstage Photos From Salvatore Ferragamo’s Milan Fashion Show

Breezy fabrics, fisherman sweaters, khakis.

1:01 p.m.

Can You Pronounce the Name of This French Shopping Destination?

Storied Paris department store Le Bon Marché has launched the new platform 24 Sèvres.

1:00 p.m.

A Colorado Dad Wants to Make It Illegal to Sell Smartphones to Preteens

The initiative would make Colorado the first state to regulate smartphone sales to kids.

12:31 p.m.

See NSFW Works From the Museum of Sex’s Exhibit on Women’s Desire and Sexuality

A new exhibition at the Museum of Sex explores women’s sexuality out loud.

12:07 p.m.

This Artist Couple Lives on a Sailboat in Montauk

Here’s their life in photos.

11:29 a.m.

The Entrepreneur Bringing the Build-a-Bear Method to Luxury Handbags

Lana Hopkins wants to redefine how we shop for bags.

11:00 a.m.

My Adventurous Life: National Geographic Photographer Jodi Cobb

As part of our series Far and Wide, we’re profiling three women who travel for a living.

10:45 a.m.

Jon Hamm Still Struggles With How Handsome He Is

The Sad Hamm press tour continues.

10:20 a.m.

Hanson Says Justin Bieber’s Music Is Like ‘Chlamydia of the Ear’

In an interview with an Australian radio station.