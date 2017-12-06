Turns Out Margot Robbie Loves Wearing Jumpsuits on the Red Carpet

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Since her breakout role as the “Duchess of Bay Ridge” in Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has become an acting chameleon of sorts, playing everything from a war correspondent to a pickpocket to her newest role as the figure skater turned felon Tonya Harding. While conquering Hollywood, she’s added a few things to her repertoire, including becoming the new face of Calvin Klein Euphoria and an amateur tattoo artist. Her free-spirited attitude has become part of her allure and translates to her style. Even when wearing pieces with loud graphic details, the looks remain effortless and a touch rebellious.

From a sparkly-green leopard-print Marc Jacobs mini to a sleekly tailored Hugo Boss suit or a gilded golden Tom Ford gown, Robbie’s style focuses on modern elegance with polished silhouettes and bold attitude. See the best of her red-carpet looks, from the Australian Kids’ Choice Awards to now, in the slideshow ahead.