Mariah Carey and Her Not-So-Ex Bryan Tanaka Went on a Date

Photo: wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It seems spring has sprung for Mariah Carey and her on-again off-again beau Bryan Tanaka. Although the couple reportedly broke up in April, they were seen holding hands with the dancer after dining together at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Los Angeles Friday night. The pop diva and the dancer originally got together sometime after Carey’s split from fiancé James Packer; they made their romance public in February around Valentine’s Day.

After the April split, a source from Carey’s camp told People, “The split happened very recently. Mariah ended it — everyone hoped that she would. She has better things to focus on. Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music,” adding, “Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself.” Then Carey and Tanaka were spotted together again in May.



So, that’s awkward.