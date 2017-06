Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trump’s parents arrived in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, and one particular photo of her father, Viktor Knavs — descending the steps of Air Force One, in a red tie and with a copy of the now-defunct Trump magazine in tow — seems to be reminding people of someone else.

I had no idea what Melania's dad looked like until now and um... pic.twitter.com/bbEMUayZCw — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) June 12, 2017

Let’s take another look.

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Huh. Just can’t quite place it.