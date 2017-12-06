Even Melania Trump Can’t Resist the Siren Song of Ugly Pants

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Should you doubt the appeal of awkward pants, the look has claimed its newest convert: Melania Trump. Her Bally pants, which retail for $575 but are on sale now for $460, are actually pretty alluring if you’re already a devotee of the look. They’re in a rich-looking shade of camel brown, and the white contrast stitching is a cool finishing touch.

But she isn’t quite pulling them off. Note the blowout and the animal-print stilettos. She’s trying to be sexy, not awkward, which kind of misses the point. So don’t throw out those Jesse Kamm sailor pants in horror just yet — even Melania can’t kill this trend.