On Thursday night, one baseball fan decided to try to catch a foul ball hit during the eighth inning of the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The only problem? He was also holding his baby in the other hand, and the child’s mother was not too happy at him for potentially putting their baby in danger.

Idiot Mets fan catches foul ball at Dodger Stadium, nearly drops baby, wife ready to kill him. Video from @SNYtv pic.twitter.com/zBh5Dki4yD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2017

Luckily, the baby was unscathed, but in video of the incident, you can see the man jump up to catch the ball in the stands with his baby in his arms. The baby almost goes flying, and the baby’s mother reaches up to try to protect the infant.

As it turns out, the man did, in fact, catch the ball, and showed it off to the cheering crowd as the woman yelled at him, took the crying baby into her arms, put her head into her hands, and turned away from him.

Maybe she was just mad the Mets were losing again?