Photo: Twitter

At their heart, all relationships involve a bit of compromise — from agreeing on what to eat for dinner to being totally cool with your husband wearing an actual football helmet to your wedding ceremony.

Lee Toplanding — a British man who’s a Miami Dolphins football (as in, not soccer) fan — tweeted out a photo of himself getting married, saying that his wife bought him a Dolphins helmet for the occasion.

You know you have found the one when she buys you a @MiamiDolphins helmet to wear at your wedding so you match your cake topper. pic.twitter.com/9iP7ZhVAhx — Lee (@LeeToplanding) June 25, 2017

Congratulations and, uh, touchdown to the happy couple.