Here’s How You Can Catch a Wave in NYC

There are plenty of ways to catch a wave in New York City, and you don’t have to take a Blade to the Hamptons or even get your hair wet. Starting last week, eco-resin wave installations designed by artists and tastemakers like Dustin Yellin, Sienna Miller, and Laird Hamilton have been popping up all over the city.

The waves, which resemble giant, wave-crested Cheerios, have quickly become Instagram fodder for their eye-catching colorfulness. For example, painter Michael De Feo, who has been a scuba diver for more than 20 years, created a wave sculpture with a painted-on petal floor meant to replicate “flowers blooming and tumbling and erupting through space.” The moisturizer that gets its hero ingredient straight from the ocean, La Mer, worked with Project 0 to commission the artists. You can visit here for a map of all the waves, which will be exhibited until June 21.