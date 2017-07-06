Michigan State Football Players Charged With Sexual Assault

Photo: Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Three Michigan State football players were issued arrest warrants after sexually assaulting a woman in an on-campus apartment on January 16.

A judge in Michigan charged Joshua J. King, 19, with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree capturing and distributing an image of an unclothed person. King, Demetric D. Vance, 20, and Donnie L. Corley Jr., 19, are all charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Per the New York Times, the head coach, Mark Dantonio, said in a statement that the players “put themselves in a compromising position and did not live up to the standards we have outlined for our program. Sexual assault has no place in our community, and I want to share my deep concern for the young woman affected, and her family.”

A detective testified that King pulled a woman into a bathroom, forced her to perform oral sex, and then raped her. Vance and Corley also forced her to have oral sex.

All three were dismissed from the Michigan State University football team on Tuesday, after being suspended in February when the accusations began.