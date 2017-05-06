The Latest on the Cut

41 seconds ago

J.Crew’s Longtime C.E.O. Is Stepping Down

But he’ll remain on as chairman.

5:50 p.m.

Here’s What You Missed in the First Day of Bill Cosby’s Trial

The prosecutor said the case was about “trust, betrayal, and the inability to consent.”

5:41 p.m.

Growing Up Poor Can Spark a ‘Vicious Cycle’ in a Child’s Brain

“This is not some liberal bullsh*t.”

5:08 p.m.

Not Every Kardashian Able to Read Caitlyn Jenner’s Book Did

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

4:33 p.m.

Is This Why Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Wants to Sue Her Former Stylist?

TMZ reports the friend may have charged “tens of thousands of dollars” of clothes to her credit card.

4:24 p.m.

Here’s the Song of the Summer, But for Goths

Why not add Fishbach’s “Invisible désintegration de l’univers” to your summer playlist?

4:09 p.m.

We Can’t Wait to See This Monica Lewinsky-Linda Tripp Movie

The script for Linda and Monica was just acquired by Amazon.

3:19 p.m.

Drink Coffee If You Want to Work Out Better

A new study shows that even caffeine addicts still get an energy boost from a pre-workout cup.

2:42 p.m.

Pat McGrath Talks Makeup, Technology, and the Future of Beauty

Plus, browse all of her best creations.

2:01 p.m.

9 Pairs of Espadrilles to Buy Now Under $100

Nothing says summer like linen and jute.

1:31 p.m.

All the Best Street Style From Governors Ball

Bold hair, overalls, so many crop tops.

1:26 p.m.

More People Watched a 60 Minutes Rerun Than Megyn Kelly’s New Show

The ratings for Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly are in.

1:25 p.m.

Blue Ivy Freaking Nailed It at Her Ballet Recital

She is Beyoncé’s daughter.

1:24 p.m.

Bill Cosby Arrived to Sexual-Assault Trial With The Cosby Show’s Rudy Huxtable

Phylicia Rashad is also expected to appear at the sexual-assault trial.

1:23 p.m.

The CFDA’s Swarovski Nominees on Receiving Tonight’s Honors

Virgil Abloh, Gabriela Hearst, and the duo behind Monse share what the nomination means to them.

1:19 p.m.

Ivanka Trump’s Company Filed for Even More Chinese Trademarks

The filings came a day before she was named a White House adviser.

12:52 p.m.

The First 20 Minutes of Wonder Woman Are the Best Part of the Movie

Please let me live in this all-female utopia.

12:08 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the Pussy Posse Went to a Children’s Play

The group showed up to support Tobey Maguire’s daughter.

12:00 p.m.

7 Nail Polishes That Last Without Chipping

And remove easily with nail-polish remover.

11:38 a.m.

How a 10-Year-Old Vlogger Went From YouTube to the Cannes Red Carpet

How Instagram and YouTube are spawning the new child star.