Mike Pence Officiated Steve Mnuchin’s Wedding

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LS

Vice President Mike Pence officiated Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s third wedding on Saturday. Presumably Pence’s wife was also in attendance.

Mnuchin, 54, married 36-year-old Scottish actress Louisa Linton in front of Wall Street and Washington elite in D.C. Donald, Melania, Ivanka and Jared attended. Even Sean Spicer came.

The wedding probably wouldn’t have passed the Vogue wedding test, but included ballerinas in tutus and bagpipers in kilts. And the bride wore a tiara and an Ines di Santo gown. So maybe it does count.