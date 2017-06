The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

Synead’s ‘Tropicao’ Will Make You Close Your Eyes and Dream of Vacation

If you don’t dance, you do now.

16 mins ago

Here’s How Jennifer Lawrence Reacted When a Rude Photographer Touched Her Dog

“Don’t touch my dog, you f*cking loser.”

4:51 p.m.

How to Be Heard When Talking to a Chronic Interrupter

What to do when “just keep talking” is daunting advice.

4:31 p.m.

What Does Your Favorite Celebrity Baby Say About You?

We gauge how much you want a baby of your own.

4:30 p.m.

See Landon Nordeman’s Surreal Spin on the Fashion Week Fun House

The photographer’s first fashion-focused solo show is on view now in New York.

4:07 p.m.

Here’s Why Texas Abortion Clinics Are Still Struggling to Reopen

A year after a groundbreaking Supreme Court ruling in their favor, only 3 of 24 clinics have reopened.

3:45 p.m.

Can You Spot Mitch McConnell and His Bad Suit in This Photo?

Mitch McConnell’s suit has a preexisting condition: It’s ugly.

3:16 p.m.

Donald Trump Has Fake Time Magazine Covers Hanging Up at Some of His Golf Clubs

Literal fake news at Trump’s golf clubs.

3:05 p.m.

Prada’s New Jewelry Collection Was Inspired by Ancient Talismans

It’s up to the wearer to imbue the pieces with meaning.

2:45 p.m.

Here Are All the Books Hillary Clinton Has Time to Read Now

Let’s just say she’s had some free time on her hands.

2:38 p.m.

Please Nominate The Leftovers for Every Emmy So We Can See Justin Theroux Naked

This is the best For Your Consideration ad in TV history.

2:36 p.m.

Woman, Interrupted: Why Do Men Keep Cutting Women Off Mid-Sentence?

What do Kamala Harris, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Taylor Swift have in common? They’ve all been interrupted by a man.

2:30 p.m.

This Photographer Chronicled the LGBT Rights Movement in 1970s San Francisco

You may know Daniel Nicoletta’s work from his Harvey Milk Forever stamp.

1:02 p.m.

Thank God the World’s Most Boring Reality-TV Show Is Back

In praise of Eric & Jessie: Game On.

12:30 p.m.

Watch Senator Cory Booker’s Emotional Speech Condemning the Health-Care Bill

A Facebook Live session turned into a spontaneous rally on the Capitol steps against the Senate’s health-care bill.

12:09 p.m.

The Newest Season of X-Files Will Have No Women Writers

The show went with an all-male writers room for season 11.

12:09 p.m.

How Sister Paulette, Nun and Nonprofit Leader, Gets It Done

On twisting paper clips to relieve stress, pushing back against city authorities, and why she doesn’t wear a habit.

12:01 p.m.

Some of Us Are Very Excited for This Haim Documentary

Is it you?

12:01 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Work Habits Are Going to Get Me Fired!

You want a job that plays to your strengths.

11:01 a.m.

Human-Trafficking Report Blacklists Country That Makes Ivanka Trump’s Clothes

Almost all Ivanka Trump–brand clothes and shoes are manufactured in China.