Here’s Where to Buy Work Clothes for Curvy Women That Are Actually Stylish

Since its launch three years ago, MM. LaFleur has been a favorite for its stylish, work-friendly pieces offered at reasonable prices. Women gravitated toward their dresses, skirts and tops in droves — at one point their Tory wrap style commanded a 1,600 person wait-list. Unfortunately sizing was limited to the traditional 0-to-12 range but that’s changed. After a year of research the brand just released First Addition, a collection that caters to women who wear sizes 14W to 22W.
The collection features 18 of their best-selling styles and the brand plans to add 20 more in the next few weeks. You can order each item on its own or work with a stylist to make your own bento box — simply take a survey and they’ll ship over four to six basics they think you’ll love. Prices start at $110 for shirts while dresses are $265. Scroll ahead to check out our favorites.
A beautiful blouse like this is ideal for summer. Wear it tucked in with a pencil skirt like the image or over sleek trousers with a chic structured bag and you’re ready to go.
Out of the 18 pieces this dress is the most eye-catching — the color is refreshingly bright though still work appropriate while the cinched waist gives it a flattering shape.
Coordinating neutral sets like this one happen to be a trend that works well for the office. Made from super-soft jersey, it hugs the body with enough stretch for maximum comfort.
Strategically placed seams glide smoothly over curves instead of hugging them too tightly, making this dress well worth its price tag.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.