Here’s Where to Buy Work Clothes for Curvy Women That Are Actually Stylish

Since its launch three years ago, MM. LaFleur has been a favorite for its stylish, work-friendly pieces offered at reasonable prices. Women gravitated toward their dresses, skirts and tops in droves — at one point their Tory wrap style commanded a 1,600 person wait-list. Unfortunately sizing was limited to the traditional 0-to-12 range but that’s changed. After a year of research the brand just released First Addition, a collection that caters to women who wear sizes 14W to 22W.

The collection features 18 of their best-selling styles and the brand plans to add 20 more in the next few weeks. You can order each item on its own or work with a stylist to make your own bento box — simply take a survey and they’ll ship over four to six basics they think you’ll love. Prices start at $110 for shirts while dresses are $265. Scroll ahead to check out our favorites.

A beautiful blouse like this is ideal for summer. Wear it tucked in with a pencil skirt like the image or over sleek trousers with a chic structured bag and you’re ready to go. Buy Rowling Top $145, MM.LaFleur

Out of the 18 pieces this dress is the most eye-catching — the color is refreshingly bright though still work appropriate while the cinched waist gives it a flattering shape. Buy Etsuko Dress $195, MM.LaFleur

Coordinating neutral sets like this one happen to be a trend that works well for the office. Made from super-soft jersey, it hugs the body with enough stretch for maximum comfort. Buy Winfrey Top $110, MM.LaFleur

Buy Soho Skirt $140, MM.LaFleur

Strategically placed seams glide smoothly over curves instead of hugging them too tightly, making this dress well worth its price tag. Buy Rachel Dress $240, MM.LaFleur

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.