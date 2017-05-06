We Can’t Wait to See This Monica Lewinsky-Linda Tripp Movie

Photo: Getty Images

In one of the most stunning betrayals in recent history, former Pentagon employee Linda Tripp recorded her phone conversations with friend Monica Lewinsky – you know, the conversations in which White House intern Lewinsky admitted in great detail to having sexual relations with President Bill Clinton – and turned them over to Ken Starr, effectively kicking off a massive scandal that ruined her friend’s life for years to come. Over two decades later, that story is getting the film treatment: Deadline reports that Amazon Studios acquired a script called Linda and Monica.

Written by Flint Wainess and produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, the film will detail the two women’s friendship – and its swift, dramatic disintegration. Considering how Lewinsky’s final statement at her grand jury testimony was “I hate Linda Tripp,” they’ll certainly have plenty of material to work with.