Short Ken and 19 Other Alternative Ken Dolls

It’s a new dawn for Ken: Barbie’s plastic, neutered companion has been reimagined to include a variety of different body types — the larger one being “broad,” not husky — and racial backgrounds. He can come dressed in that J.Crew gingham shirt, or sporting a man bun. And just as new Ken contains multitudes, we found even more possibilities for alternative Kens.
For instance:
● Short Ken
● DJ Ken
● Fuckboy Ken
● Instagram Boyfriend Ken
● Cat Dad Ken
● Divorced Dad Ken
● SoulCycle Ken
● Yoga Ken
● Acoustic Guitar Guy at a Party Ken
● Burning Man Ken
● Gave You Crabs at a Hostel Ken
● Always on His Phone During Meetings Ken
● Stand-up Comedian Ken
● Owns the Entire Criterion Collection Ken
● Just Doing Dog Walking Until He Hears Back About His Novel Ken
● Oh You Mean This Copy of We Should All Be Feminists Poking Out of My Pocket? Ken
● Open Relationship Ken
● Backburner Ken
● Always Slides Into Your DMs Ken
● Cuck Ken