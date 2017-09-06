Glittery Eye Makeup That Won’t Make You Look Like a Unicorn

Photo: Christine Hahn

Unicorn frappuccinos: A clever Starbucks marketing tool invented by someone who deserves a raise. Unicorn makeup: An aesthetically questionable beauty concept invented by people who don’t seem to realize that unicorns were hideous. But whether you have unicorn ennui or still feel like the look tugs at your Lisa Frank–induced heartstrings, last night’s Moschino resort show demonstrates how you can do a glittery-eye look that won’t resemble anything you could order in a size Venti.

Inspired by the collection’s inspiration of Las Vegas show girls, models like Fernanda Ly and Slick Woods got washes of hyperreal pastel shadows across the lid, made glitzy with accents of glitter and tiny paillettes in the inner corners and lower lash line of the eye. The color palette was like flashy Vegas in soft lighting, ranging from softly burnished reds to bright lavender to lizard-y blue yellows and chalky pastel blues. According to the Hollywood Reporter, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench’s key shades for the show were a mix of blush and eyeshadow shades (MAC “Never Say Never” red, MAC “Bright Response” orange, and MAC “Electric Eel” blue). With a strip of false lashes and the dashes of fun glitter, and the shades in a rainbow to soft neon range, you could say the look was almost unicorn-adjacent. See more pictures from the show below.

Photo: Christine Hahn

Photo: Christine Hahn

Photo: Christine Hahn