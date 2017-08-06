The Perfectly Symmetrical Bag That’s Hip to Be Square

Are you one of those people who feel tingly when everything is perfectly lined up? Do you believe in arranging papers in precise stacks on your desk or folding clothes in such a way that every last crevice of your luggage is filled? Then this Moynat bag satisfies that detail-oriented, symmetry-seeking urge. Measuring exactly 12 centimeters in every direction, the rich leather creation is inspired by the fancy vanity cases you’d use to stash jewelry. Made from Taurillon leather, a calfskin that only comes from Swiss cows, the style is available in classic colors like red, taupe, and black, but it’s this pale pink that really feels fresh and playful. And because it should be user-friendly there’s a tiny handle, centered on the lid so you can dangle it just so from your hand.
Mini-vanity, $3,600 at Moynat, 937 Madison Avenue; 212-452-4696